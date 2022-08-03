Q2 2022 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Banca Mediolanum H1 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alessandra Lanzone. Please go ahead.



Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of our half year results for 2022. Massimo Doris, our CEO, will be leading the presentation today; and Angelo Lietti, our CFO, will be joining us during the Q&A.



As usual, make sure that you ask your questions in the language you're connected to -- of the language line you're connected to. Either way, answers will be in English within -- sorry, in Italian with an English translation.



And now Massimo, would you like to start it off -- start us off?



Massimo Antonio Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Of course. Thanks, Alessandra, and thanks, everyone, for taking the time out