Q3 2022 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Banca Mediolanum 9 months 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alessandra Lanzone, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of our 9 months results for 2022. Massimo Doris, our CEO, and will lead the presentation today; and Angelo Lietti, our CFO, will join us for the Q&A. As usual, please make sure that you ask your question in the language of the language line you're connected to. Either way, the answers will be in Italian with a simultaneous English translation.



So let's get started. Massimo, the floor is yours.



Massimo Antonio Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Alessandra, and thanks, everyone, for tuning in today. So we are here to take a