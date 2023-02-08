Feb 08, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Banca Mediolanum Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alessandra Lanzone, Head of Investor Relations.
Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us at the presentation of our results for the year 2022. Massimo Doris, our CEO, will be hosting the presentation today; and our CFO, Angelo Lietti, will join us during the Q&A. As usual, please make sure that you ask your questions in the language of the language line you're connected to. Either way, the answers will be in Italian with an English translation. So let's get started. Massimo, the floor is yours.
Massimo Antonio Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Alessandra. And thank you, everyone for tuning in today. I hope you can all agree that Banca
Q4 2022 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...