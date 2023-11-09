Nov 09, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Banca Mediolanum 9 Months 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alessandra Lanzone, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.
Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and it's great to be with you all again. Before we get started, please remember to ask your question in the language of the language line you're calling in on, either way, the answers will be in Italian with an English translation. And so without further ado, I'll hand it over to our CEO, Massimo Doris, who will lead us through the presentation today, alongside our CFO, Angelo Lietti. Massimo, the floor is yours. Thank you.
Massimo Antonio Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Alessandra, and hello, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. It makes me happy to share a set of results
Q3 2023 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...