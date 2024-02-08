Q4 2023 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be back with all of you. And so without further delay, I pass the floor to our CEO, Massimo Doris that will guide us through the presentation today, accompanied by our CFO, Angelo Lietti. Massimo, over to you.



Massimo Doris - Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Alessandra, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It is with great pleasure that I'm here with you today to share the outstanding performance of Banca Mediolanum for the full year 2023. And I'm thrilled to report that we have delivered record-breaking results, surpassing even the most aggressive projections.



The numbers speaks for themselves with real growth in revenues, net income and key financial metrics. In fact, Banca Mediolanum has not only weathered the challenges posed in 2023 by unpredictable and rapidly changing economic landscape but has emerged with unprecedented financial performance.



Our stellar results showcase the resilience