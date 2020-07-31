Q2 2020 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, fine ladies and gentlemen. Trust you are doing well, and welcome to BNP Paribas Second Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. Welcome from a sundrenched Paris where temperatures has reached 40 degrees or above 100 for those using body temperature as the yardstick. In the usual way, I'll take you through the first 3 chapters of the slides, which I assume you have under your eyes, and this before handing it back to you for Q&A.



In a nutshell, the second quarter 2020 has seen certain activities being impacted by lockdown measures, especially in April as far as Europe is concerned, with June showing