Q1 2019 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, fine ladies and gentlemen. I trust you are doing well. And in the usual way, I'll take you through the first 2 chapters of the result presentation, which I trust you have under your eyes and then hand it over to you for Q&A.



So looking at our first quarter key messages on Slide 3. BNP Paribas businesses activity progressed in all 3 operating divisions, which if you look at loans outstanding, are up 4.2% year-on-year. At the beginning of the quarter, the market backdrop was still affected by the extreme market condition that we've seen at the end of 2018, but showed a gradual improvement