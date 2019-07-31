Q2 2019 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - CFO



Thank you. Fine ladies and gentlemen, I trust you are doing well. And welcome to the BNP Paribas second quarter results presentation. In the usual way, I'll take you through the first 2 chapters of the result presentation, which I assume you have under your eyes before handing it over to you for Q&A.



So let me start with the key takeaways for this quarter. So first of all, there is good business growth in all 3 operating divisions on the back of outstanding loans, up 4.7% and a successful development on new digital customer experiences. And secondly, a significant increase in the common equity Tier 1 ratio, which is up 20 basis points