Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
I would like now to hand the call over to Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer.
Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - CFO
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to BNP Paribas Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. In the usual way, I'll take you through the first 2 chapters of the results presentation, which I assume you have under your eyes, and that's before handing it over to you for Q&A. But give just a second, as it is relatively warm in this room, I'm going to take off my blue tie so I'm all ready to go.
So as you can see in Slide 3, the key takeaways for this quarter are: First, business activity progressed in all 3 operating divisions with outstanding loans up 5.5%. In Europe, we saw this in
Q3 2019 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
