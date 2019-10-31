Q3 2019 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas Third Quarter 2019 Results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnpparibas.com. (Operator Instructions)



I would like now to hand the call over to Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to BNP Paribas Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. In the usual way, I'll take you through the first 2 chapters of the results presentation, which I assume you have under your eyes, and that's before handing it over to you for Q&A. But give just a second, as it is relatively warm in this room, I'm going to take off my blue tie so I'm all ready to go.



So as you can see in Slide 3, the key takeaways for this quarter are: First, business activity progressed in all 3 operating divisions with outstanding loans up 5.5%. In Europe, we saw this in