Q1 2020 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas First Quarter 2020 Results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnpparibas.com. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.



Jean-Laurent BonnafÃ©,BNP Paribas SA-CEO&Director



Thank you. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to BNP Paribas results presentation for the first quarter of 2020. Before we get into the specifics of the first quarter performance, I would like to say that our thoughts go to the most affected by the current health crisis and the ones mobilized to support them.



Now in today's presentation, we'll update you on how the BNP Paribas Group navigates this environment, and we'll focus on group results, division results and the outlook for 2020, which will conclude our presentation.



