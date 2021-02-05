Q4 2020 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jean-Laurent BonnafÃ©,BNP Paribas SA-CEO&Director



Thank you. So good morning, good afternoon to everybody. Welcome to BNP Paribas 2020 results presentation. I hope, first, you are keeping well, all of us.



In today's presentation, we'll cover the first 3 chapters of the slide presentation: group results, division results and 2021 trends. First, I would like to -- I will take you through the summary of our group results. Then Lars Machenil will comment on the results by division. And then I'll update you on the 2021 trends. As usual, at the end, together with Philippe Bordenave, we'll be pleased to take