Feb 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas 2020 full year results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnparibas.com. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Mr. Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.
Jean-Laurent BonnafÃ©,BNP Paribas SA-CEO&Director
Thank you. So good morning, good afternoon to everybody. Welcome to BNP Paribas 2020 results presentation. I hope, first, you are keeping well, all of us.
In today's presentation, we'll cover the first 3 chapters of the slide presentation: group results, division results and 2021 trends. First, I would like to -- I will take you through the summary of our group results. Then Lars Machenil will comment on the results by division. And then I'll update you on the 2021 trends. As usual, at the end, together with Philippe Bordenave, we'll be pleased to take
Q4 2020 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...