Q1 2021 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - Group CFO



Thank you very much, operator. Good afternoon, fine ladies, gentlemen, trust you are doing well, and welcome to BNP Paribas' first quarter results.



In the usual way, I'll take you through the first 2 chapters of the result presentation, which I trust you have under your eyes, and before handing it over to you on Q&A. And in a nutshell, if I can, I mean what you will see is that BNP Paribas posted very solid results, and this on all fronts.



As a background, in the first quarter of 2021, we have seen economic recovery coming through gradually, thanks to the adapted