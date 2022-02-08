Q4 2021 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe - BNP Paribas SA - CEO & Director



So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I trust you are all well, and I welcome you to the presentation of our full year 2021 results and the highlights of the group's '25 strategic plan based on the new organization we deployed in May. I'm referring to highlights because, as you know, we will meet again on March 14 for presentation of the plan, with more details on the group's and business ambitions for the next 4 years. So today, Lars and I will present to you the full year '21 results as usual, and we will be joined by the general management team to present the main highlights of our strategic