Q2 2022 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - Group CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon from sunny Paris, fine ladies and gentlemen. I'll trust you're doing well, and welcome to BNP Paribas second quarter results presentation. As you will see, BNP Paribas remains on a solid trajectory and keeps on with the robust start of the year. The group has confirmed its ability to deliver revenue growth, positive jaws, and benefits from a prudent risk management.



Ladies and gentlemen, in a nutshell, the second quarter results will remind you all that BNP Paribas is an all-weather bank outperforming the underlying economy, both in cases of economic head or tailwinds. So let's put on our shoes and