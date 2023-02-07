Q4 2022 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of the BNP Paribas 2022 Full Year Results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnpparibas.com. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Group Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Jean-Laurent Bonnafe - BNP Paribas SA - CEO & Director



Thank you. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I trust you are well and welcome you to the presentation of full year 2022 results and update of the group's 2025 targets. As usual, at the end of the presentation, we'll be pleased to take some questions.



So jumping to our key messages on Slide 3. You can see that 2022 marked again a year of strong growth in business activity and earnings for BNP Paribas. Our 2022 results confirm the key ingredients of a successful execution of our strategic plan growth, technology and Sustainability 2025, and the relevance of our