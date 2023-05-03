Q1 2023 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas First Quarter 2023 Results. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website, invest.bnpparibas.com. (Operator Instructions).



I would like now to hand the call over to Mr. Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - Group CFO



Thank you. Hello, everyone. I trust you're doing well, and welcome to BNP Paribas First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. As usual, at the end of the presentation, we'll be pleased to take your questions. So for now, let's go through the results.



BNP Paribas, as you've seen, is on track for a very solid performance in '23, which reflects the efficiency of our leading platforms and strong financial structure. It gives us a unique capacity to serve our clients and the economy while enabling a strong increase in our earnings per share and return to shareholders. Our results are demonstrating that the group is very