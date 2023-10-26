Q3 2023 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Lars Machenil - BNP Paribas SA - Group CFO



Hello, everyone. I trust you're all doing well and welcome to BNP Paribas Third Quarter Results Presentation.



As usual, at the end of the presentation, I'll be pleased to take your questions. So if we look at the results, driven by the strength of its unique model and positioning, the group's performance is solid, as reflected in its distributable results. They illustrate the intrinsic performance of the group the new BNP Paribas after the sale of Bank of the West and after the end of the Single Resolution Fund ramp-up. It is also the base for dividend and as such, allows straightforward assessment of our performance when it comes to return to shareholders. If we take the first 9 months, it sounds like a birthday, right, the distributable earnings per share is up 15% compared to last year, further boosted by the share buyback that we've been organizing this year. So let's focus in more detail on the distributable profit and loss of the third quarter, which, by the way, does not derive much from the reported one.



So, as you can see, results are