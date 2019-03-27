Mar 27, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - Analyst



All right. We're ready to kick off our -- with our second speaker here, James O'Sullivan, Group Head, Canadian Banking for Scotiabank. I'd like to welcome you to MontrÃ©al and to our conference.



Before I get into my question list, I believe you wanted to kind of frame the discussion a bit with a bit of an overview.



James P. OâSullivan - The Bank of Nova Scotia - Group Head of Canadian Banking



Yes. If you don't mind, just a couple of thoughts really for the benefit of this conversation, and you've been good enough to set up meetings -- a lot of meetings over the course of the day, so thank you for that. So a few thoughts, just to share some information broadly.



Let me start with the quarter that just finished. I mean, these are interesting times. I would say, Gabe, that 3 things are objectively true about the quarter that just finished for us in Canada. First of all, I would say it was a very strong quarter in terms of new business with customers. So