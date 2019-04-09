Bank of Nova Scotia Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Charles O'Neill - The Bank of Nova Scotia - Former Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's certainly my pleasure to welcome you to Scotiabank's 187th Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (foreign language)



My name is Tom O'Neill, and as you've heard, I'm the Chairman of your Board of Directors. Simultaneous translation and interpretation headsets can be found just outside this room. If you don't have one, please raise your hand and one of our ushers will get one to you.



English is on channel 1. (foreign language) Sign language, interpretation and close captioning are also available at today's meeting.



I want to extend a warm welcome to all of you here joining us in Toronto but also those joining us on our webcast, and thank you all for taking the time to be with us today.



Today's agenda can be found in the leaflet that was on your chair, and we'll guide you through the business of the meeting. We have also included a few guidelines on how this morning meeting will proceed.



I would ask in fairness