Jun 27, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Thank you for joining OFG Bancorp's Conference Call. My name is Lori, and I'll be your conference operator for today. Our speakers are JosÃ© Rafael FernÃ¡ndez; President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman; and Ganesh Kumar, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. A presentation accompanies today's remarks and can be found on the Investor Relations website on the homepage in the What's New box or on the Webcasts, Presentations & Other Files page.



This call may feature certain forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outlined in the Risk Factors section of OFG's SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this call as a result of developments that occur afterwards. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. FernÃ¡ndez. Mr. FernÃ¡ndez, you may begin, sir.



JosÃ©Rafael FernÃ¡ndez