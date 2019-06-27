Jun 27, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Thank you for joining OFG Bancorp's Conference Call. My name is Lori, and I'll be your conference operator for today. Our speakers are JosÃ© Rafael FernÃ¡ndez; President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman; and Ganesh Kumar, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. A presentation accompanies today's remarks and can be found on the Investor Relations website on the homepage in the What's New box or on the Webcasts, Presentations & Other Files page.
This call may feature certain forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outlined in the Risk Factors section of OFG's SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this call as a result of developments that occur afterwards. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. FernÃ¡ndez. Mr. FernÃ¡ndez, you may begin, sir.
JosÃ©Rafael FernÃ¡ndez
OFG Bancorp To Acquire Scotiabank Operations In Puerto Rico And US Virgin Islands - M&A Call Transcript
Jun 27, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...