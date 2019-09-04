Bank of Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Financials Summit Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Jake Lawrence - The Bank of Nova Scotia - Co-Group Head of Global Banking & Markets



Great. If I could just invite everyone to grab some seats, we're going to get started in a moment. First off, good morning, everyone. For those of you that I don't know, my name is Jake Lawrence, and along with James Neate, we lead the Global Banking and Markets division at Scotiabank. This morning, it's been great to see some familiar faces in attendance. And for those of you that I don't yet know, I look forward to meeting you.



On behalf of the bank, I first want to start by thanking you for your business. The team appreciates it. We want to earn more and do more business with you. So thank you.



And this morning, I'm delighted to invite -- to welcome you to the 20th Annual Scotia Financial Summit. So Sumit is here hosting the summit, and it's the second decade of it, which is quite impressive. And these conferences are some of my favorite events. And why they are is it really gives us a chance to interact with our full client set. We've got corporates presenting today on this stage, and tomorrow on