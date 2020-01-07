Jan 07, 2020 / 03:45PM GMT

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Equity Analyst



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Equity AnalystSo with the formality out of the way, Brian, why don't we talk about your targets and the achievability of your medium-term targets for 2020. I think that's a good place to start, and then we can dive into many other things from there.- The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & DirectorSure. Well, our targets are set for the medium term. So that's 3 to 5 years. But if you look at what we've accomplished in the bank over the past couple of years in terms of our acquisitions and divestitures, we think have been significant. If you look at the overall bank today, is that we generate 87.5% of our net