Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Day (Day 1) Transcript

Jan 22, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Philip Stephen Watson Smith - The Bank of Nova Scotia - SVP of IR



A warm welcome to everyone here in warm and sunny Santiago, Chile and to those joining us on our webcast around the world. My name is Phil Smith. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for Scotiabank.



On behalf of our entire management team, we're very excited to have you here in Chile, and we appreciate you taking the time to travel such a long distance for this event, and we certainly appreciate your support.



Before we begin, I want to briefly introduce our program and note a program change. The Minister of Finance will be presenting tomorrow morning, so we'll have a minor change in the order of our program. Dan Rees of Canadian Banking will be giving his presentation this afternoon.



Please note that we'll be running the program continuously, which means that the scheduled times in the agenda are approximate with the exception of start times at the beginning of the morning or afternoon programs or after breaks. If we are ahead of schedule during the course of the program, we will simply continue.



Now over