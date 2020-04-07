Bank of Nova Scotia Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Aaron William Regent - The Bank of Nova Scotia - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Aaron Regent. I am the Chairman of your Board of Directors. It is my pleasure to welcome you to Scotiabank's 188th Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Close caption is available on the Webcast, and we are broadcasting in English and French through all the channels. These are certainly very historical times in light of COVID-19 or coronavirus. We made a decision to hold this meeting through remote channels for the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees and communities, which are of utmost importance and priority to Scotiabank. We recognize that this is not how you are customed to our shareholder meetings proceedings and thank you in advance for your patience. We fully expect to return to our usual format next year.



This decision is consistent with our goals of ensuring the well-being of all of our stakeholders, while enabling our shareholders to participate in the meeting by replicating the in-person experience to the maximum extent possible. Any modifications