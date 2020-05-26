May 26, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Philip Stephen Watson Smith - The Bank of Nova Scotia - SVP of IR
Good morning, and welcome to Scotiabank's 2020 Second Quarter Results Presentation. My name is Philip Smith, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Presenting to you this morning is Brian Porter, Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer; Raj Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel Moore, our Chief Risk Officer.
Following our comments, we will be glad to take your questions. Also present to take questions this morning are the following Scotiabank executives: Dan Rees from Canadian Banking; Nacho Deschamps from International Banking; Jake Lawrence and James Neate from Global Banking and Markets; and Glen Gowland from Global Wealth Management.
Before we start and on behalf of those speaking today, I will refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, which contains Scotiabank's caution regarding forward-looking statements. With that, I will now turn the call over to Brian Porter.
Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director
Q2 2020 Bank of Nova Scotia Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
