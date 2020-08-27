Bank of Nova Scotia Update with CEO Brian Porter Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / NTS GMT
Meny Grauman - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst
Well, good morning, everyone, and good morning, Brian.
Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, Meny.
Questions and Answers:Meny Grauman - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst
Let's get into it. I wanted to first ask about Q3 results. We've just come off reporting. And just to get your general views of the results, specifically the highlights. We know it's a very challenging operating environment still. And so what are the key points you would touch on?
Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director
Sure. Well, look, thank you, Meny. Before we get started, I wanted to welcome you to Scotiabank, and I appreciate you hosting us here today. So thank you.
