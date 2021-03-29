Mar 29, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Michael Robert Reinhart - Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Great. Well, thank you. I appreciate everybody covering out some time this afternoon on a very short notice. We're excited to spend a few minutes this afternoon, sharing with you what we really believe is a transformational acquisition at Quisitive to bring the BankCard USA team into our business as we scale and grow our payment solutions business.



What we want to do today is we're going to walk through a couple of different things that will just kind of cover off some that you may have seen before, which certainly give you some in-depth look at kind of who BankCard is and how it fits into our business and where we look to take it going forward.



One of the things I want to share with you is, we'll talk about some things