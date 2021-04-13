Bank of Nova Scotia Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 13, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director



Whereas one often takes this opportunity to acknowledge the indigenous lands upon which we're gathered, I recognize that we're joined together virtually from several traditional territories. Therefore, I would like to begin today's meeting by honoring indigenous populations and by talking about my commitment to reconciliation with indigenous peoples.



I am committed to learning more about the cultures, histories and traditions of all indigenous peoples and respecting those who share such information. To help fulfill this commitment, I have met with some of our indigenous Scotiabankers to better understand how their perspectives and values can be incorporated into serving all our customers.



Members of the bank's leadership team and I are committed to visiting indigenous communities and meeting with our leaders as soon as we're able to do so. I am committed to understanding the vision that indigenous communities hold for future generations. And we'll continue to work with each community to provide access to the