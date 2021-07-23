Jul 23, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Paul Steep - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - Analyst



Good afternoon. Welcome to Scotiabank presents Adobe Inc. We've got the team from Adobe joining us. I'm Paul Steep, one of the technology analysts at Scotiabank. I'm thrilled to have you with us.



Before we begin, I want to read out this disclaimer that the views and opinions expressed in this presentation are not necessarily those of Scotiabank and may differ from views and opinions of other departments or divisions of Scotiabank. The information contained in this presentation does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Neither Scotiabank nor any of its affiliates makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or any information referred to in this presentation.



With that out of the way, I wanted to welcome our guests from Adobe. Joining us today, we have Jonathan Vaas, the Head of Investor Relations; and Andrew Chan, a key member of the Investment -- Investor Relations team there. Welcome, guys.



Jonathan Vaas