Q3 2021 Bank of Nova Scotia Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 11:15AM GMT

John McCartney -



Good morning, and welcome to Scotia Bank's 2021 Third Quarter Results Presentation. My name is John McCartney, Head of Investor Relations at Scotia Bank. Presenting to you this morning is Brian Porter, Scotia Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer; Raj Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel Moore, our Chief Risk Officer. Following our comments, we'll be glad to take your questions.



Also present to take questions are the following Scotiabank executives: Dan Rees from Canadian Banking; Glen Gowland from Global Wealth Management; Nacho Deschamps from International Banking; and Jake Lawrence and James Neate from Global Banking and Markets. Before we start and on behalf of those speaking today, I will refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, which contains Scotiabank's caution regarding forward-looking statements.



With that, I will now turn the call over to Brian.



Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. The bank's third quarter results