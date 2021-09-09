Sep 09, 2021 / 12:20PM GMT

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 22nd Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit. Today is all about banks and lifecos. And kicking things off, as we do every year, is Scotiabank's President and CEO, Brian Porter.



Hi, Brian.



Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, Meny. Good to be with you.



Questions and Answers:

- Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & AnalystGood to see you. I wanted to kick things off, talk about COVID and the recovery and then hopefully get into some of the key business lines, a little bit more detail there.So first of all, it's been 16 months since COVID has turned our lives upside down. I was hoping you could kind of reflect and talk about how the bank has managed through this difficult period and