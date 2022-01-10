Jan 10, 2022 / 06:45PM GMT

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Equity Analyst



And welcome back to our session starting off with Scotiabank. Brian Porter, the CEO, is here to speak with me today. But before we begin, I'd like to remind you that Brian's comments today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from forecasts, projections, or conclusions in these statements. Listeners can find additional details in the public filings of Scotiabank.



With that, Brian, welcome to the conference, and thank you for participating.



Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director



Good to be here, Darko. Thank you for having us, and happy New Year to you.



Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Equity Analyst



Same to you. Same to you. So we had the wonderful benefit of having the regulator here this morning talking about things that are on Peter's minds as we go forward and seem to have a very structured, a well thought out