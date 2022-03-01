Q1 2022 Bank of Nova Scotia Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 01:15PM GMT

John McCartney -



Good morning, and welcome to Scotiabank's 2022 First Quarter Results Presentation. My name is John McCartney. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Scotiabank. Presenting to you this morning are Brian Porter, Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer; Raj Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Phil Thomas, our Chief Risk Officer. Following our comments, we'll be glad to take your questions. Also present to take questions are the following Scotiabank executives: Dan Rees from Scotia -- from Canadian Banking; Glenn Gowland from Global Wealth Management; Nacho Deschamps from International Banking; and Jake Lawrence from Global Banking and Markets.



Before we start, and on behalf of those speaking today, I'll refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, which contains Scotiabank's caution regarding forward-looking statements.



With that, I will now turn the call over to Brian.



Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. Before I speak to our first