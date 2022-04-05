Bank of Nova Scotia Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Mr. Aaron Regent, Chairman of Scotiabank's Board of Directors. (foreign language)



Aaron William Regent - The Bank of Nova Scotia - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. As you just heard, my name is Aaron Regent, and I'm your -- I'm the Chairman of your Board of Directors. I'd like to begin our proceedings by acknowledging we are gathered on the traditional territory of many indigenous nations, including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the [Anishinaabeg], the Chippewa, the [Haudenosaunee] and the Wendats peoples. I also recognize that many First Nations Inuit and MÃ©tis peoples now call these lands home, which are covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.



For those of you who are with us virtually, I acknowledge that you are joining us from traditional indigenous lands from across Turtle Island and beyond. With this -- what this acknowledgment means to me is that I am grateful to the indigenous stewards of these lands who have made it possible for us to gather and have