Sep 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Meny Grauman - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst
Good morning. I'm really pleased on behalf of the entire Scotiabank team to welcome you to the second day of our 23rd Annual Financial Summit. It's great to see all of you again, and it is my distinct pleasure to welcome the President and CEO of Scotiabank, Brian Porter, also our host for the conference.
Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, Meny. Nice to see you.
Meny Grauman - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research & Analyst
Good to see you. I'm sure you'll agree, it's nice to have our Scotiabank center full of clients, for a change, after a pandemic.
Brian Johnston Porter - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director
It's been far too long. So welcome, everybody. Nice to see you in person. Thank you for being here.
Bank of Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Financials Summit (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...