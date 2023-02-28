Q1 2023 Bank of Nova Scotia Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:15PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Scotiabank's 2023 First Quarter Results Presentation. My name is John McCartney. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Scotiabank.



Presenting you this morning are Scott Thomson, Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer; Raj Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Phil Thomas, our Chief Risk Officer. Following our comments, we'll be glad to take your questions.



Also present to take questions are the following Scotiabank executives: Dan Rees from Canadian Banking; Glen Gowland, from Global Wealth Management; Nacho Deschamps from International Banking; and Jake Lawrence from Global Bank and Markets.



With that, I will now turn the call over to Scott.



L. Scott Thomson - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us