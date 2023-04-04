Bank of Nova Scotia Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Mr. Aaron Regent, Chair of Scotiabank's Board of Directors. (foreign language)



Aaron William Regent - The Bank of Nova Scotia - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. As you heard, my name is Aaron Regent, and I'm the Chair of your Board of Directors. (foreign language), and welcome. I'd like to begin our proceedings by acknowledging that we are gathered on the traditional territory of many indigenous nations, including the Mississauga's of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa and Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples. I also recognize that many First Nations Inuit and MÃ©tis people now call these lands home which are covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississauga's of the Credit and the Williams Treaties signed with multiple Mississauga's and Chippewa bands.



For those of you who are with us virtually, I acknowledge that you're joining us from traditional indigenous lands from across Turtle Island and beyond. What this acknowledgment means to me is that I am grateful to the indigenous