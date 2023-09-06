Bank of Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Financials Summit Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Michelle Khalili - The Bank of Nova Scotia - MD & Head of Global Equity Capital Markets



Good morning, everyone. My name is Michelle Khalili, and I'm the Managing Director and Head of Global Equity Capital Markets at Scotiabank. I'm very pleased to welcome you to our 24th Annual Scotiabank Financial Summit. On behalf of Scotiabank, I want to thank you for being here today and for your business and your partnership. We deeply value the trust that you have put in us, and we hope to continue to strengthen it in the future.



We've got a great agenda. Over the course of the next 2 days, we will hear from CEOs from leading financial services companies. These leaders will talk about their corporate strategies and financial performance, current themes and trends impacting financial markets and our industry as well as their own outlook for the sector.



Over the past few years, the financial services sector has faced the impacts of economic uncertainty stemming from the global pandemic, from the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and other global and local events. And this has resulted in