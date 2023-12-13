Bank of Nova Scotia Investor Day Transcript

Dec 13, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

John McCartney - The Bank of Nova Scotia - Head of IR



Good morning and a warm welcome to all of you joining us today in person and to those of you who are with us on our global webcast. I'd like to begin by recognizing that we are on Treaty 13, which is home to many nations and that across Canada, we acknowledge the traditional territories of the First Nations, Inuit, MÃ©tis, the people who call these lands home. Scotiabank has committed to reconciliation and further trust-based relationships with indigenous communities across our footprint.



It's great to see so many familiar faces. And for those of you who I have not met, my name is John McCartney. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Scotiabank. On behalf of the entire management team, we're very excited to have you with us today as we share with you the details of our renewed bank strategy, our new way forward.



A few housekeeping items before we begin. The presentation materials will be available on our Investor Day page at the Scotiabank website after each presentation. We will be serving lunch in the foyer directly outside in the