Jan 09, 2024 / 02:20PM GMT

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Equity Analyst



(technical difficulty)



And Scott, I think I'm going to start in a similar place with you this morning in terms of the questioning, starting, I think, on the macro side and the big changes that we've seen in -- in the interest rates. And it's a bit -- I think it's going to be a little bit more nuanced for you in terms of my questioning just given Scotiabank's history with net interest margin, balance sheet positioning and so on.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Equity AnalystSo maybe just first right off the bat, can you talk about how we should think about the new Scotia in the new world with falling interest rates where we're all familiar with the balance sheet structure and you should be sort of benefiting from falling rates. So maybe you can just talk about -- a quick overview of your position, your NIM expectations and we'll chip away a little bit about how to think about Scotiabank now under your watch.