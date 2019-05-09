Q1 2019 Brenntag AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

I'm here today with Georg Müller, CFO. As always, we're happy to answer your questions after the presentation.



So I'm here today with Georg MÃ¼ller, CFO. As always, we're happy to answer your questions after the presentation. Let's start with the highlights for the quarter. Operating gross profit rose by 4.4% to EUR 688 million. This reflects an organic growth in our business towards positive contribution from acquisitions. The operating EBITDA