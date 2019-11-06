Q3 2019 Brenntag AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Steven E. Holland - Brenntag AG - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our call. As you know, I'm here; my CFO, Georg MÃ¼ller, and this indeed is my last call as CEO, as I step down at Christmas.



Let me start with the highlights of the quarter. Our operating gross profit rose by 3.9% to EUR 722.2 million on a constant FX basis. I'd like to note that our newly established Food & Nutrition organization contributed well in the third quarter, the gross profit growth was mid-single digit, which was clearly above the organic development of the group. We operate in quite a difficult economic environment at the moment, with soft demand, kept our operating EBITDA stable against last year's Q3, which is on a constant FX rate and on a frozen