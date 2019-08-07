Q2 2019 Brenntag AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you very much. And welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for dialing in for our Q2 results. As usual, I'm here with our CFO, Georg MÃ¼ller. We're happy to answer your questions after the presentation. Having an already pre-released EBITDA in mid-July, we'd like to provide further details in the quarter today. Our operating gross profit rose by 4.1% to EUR 722.9 million. This reflects the organic growth in the business as well as a positive contribution from acquisitions. The operating EBITDA is in line with developments in the first quarter. Our business in food and nutrition had again developed particularly positive in this quarter. We grew the gross profit by a high single-digit percentage.



The