Q1 2020 Brenntag AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2020 Results Call of Brenntag AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Christian Kohlpaintner, who will lead you to this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Christian Kohlpaintner - Brenntag AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Thank you. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the results call for the first quarter 2020 of Brenntag AG. I am Christian Kohlpaintner, and I'm here together with our CFO, Georg MÃ¼ller. Today, we will walk you through the details of our business development in the past quarter during these extraordinary times. I will start with the highlights, and Georg will provide details on the financials for the first quarter reporting period. Afterwards, I will talk about the progress we have made in our holistic diagnosis.
Now I'll provide an overview of the business development in the first quarter. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all facing very special and unique circumstances both in our private and
