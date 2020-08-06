Aug 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q2 2020 Results Call of Brenntag AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Christian Kohlpaintner, CEO, who will lead you for this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Christian Kohlpaintner - Brenntag AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Well, thank you very much. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the results call for the second quarter 2020 of Brenntag AG. I am Christian Kohlpaintner, and I'm here together with our CFO, Georg MÃ¼ller. Together, we will walk you through our business development in the second quarter 2020. I will start with the high level summary, and Georg will provide further details on the financials for the past 3 months. Afterwards, I will talk about the progress we have made on Project Brenntag and where we currently stand. As always, Georg and I are both happy to answer any questions you might have after our presentation.
Now let me provide an overview of the business development in Q2. Even
Q2 2020 Brenntag AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...