Q4 2020 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Yes. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the results call for the full year 2020 of Brenntag SE. My name is Christian Kohlpaintner, and I'm here together with our CFO, Georg MÃ¼ller. Together, we will walk you through our business development in the past year.



I would like to start with a review of 2020, and Georg will provide further details on the financials. As always, Georg and I are both happy to answer any questions you might have after our presentation.



2020 was an extraordinary year for Brenntag. Among different topics, the COVID-19 pandemic and our comprehensive transformation program, Project Brenntag, played an important part. At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 started to impact our