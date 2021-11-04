Q3 2021 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q3 2021 Results Call of Brenntag SE. At our customers' request this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Thomas Altmann, Head of the Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Altmann - Brenntag SE - SVP of IR



Thank you, Luca. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Brenntag SE, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for the third quarter of 2021. On the call with me today are Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner, our CEO; and Georg MÃ¼ller, our CFO, who will take you through today's presentation. After the presentation, we're open for your questions.



Our relevant documents, including the quarterly Excel fact sheet with key financial figures have been published this morning on our website at brenntag.com, under the section Investor Relations. In the same area, you will find the playback of this conference call later today. Before we begin, allow me to point you to our safe harbor statement, which you will find at the end of the slide deck.



