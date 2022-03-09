Q4 2021 Brenntag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Full Year 2021 Results Call of Brenntag SE. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Thomas Altmann - Brenntag SE - SVP of IR



Thank you, Luca. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Brenntag SE, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call for the full year 2021.



On the call with me today is Dr. Christian Kohlpaintner, our CEO. He is in quarantine and will take you through today's presentation from home. Please excuse any sound issues should they occur. I'm also very delighted to welcome Dr. Kristin Neumann, our new CFO as beginning of April. After the presentation, we are open for your questions.



All relevant documents have been published this morning on our website at brenntag.com under the section, Investor Relations. In the same area, you will find the playback of this conference call later today.



Before we begin, allow me to point