Jun 21, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Westlake Chemical-Boral North America Proposed Acquisition Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded today, June 21, 2021.
I would now like to turn the call over to today's host, Jeff Holy, Westlake's Vice President and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.
Jeff Holy - Westlake Chemical Corporation - VP & Treasurer
Thank you, Justin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Westlake Chemical Corporation-Boral North America Proposed Acquisition Conference Call. I'm joined today by Albert Chao, our President and CEO; Steve Bender, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our management team.
During this call, we refer to ourselves as Westlake Chemical. Any reference to Boral North America is to Boral North America Building Products. Today, management is going to discuss certain topics that will contain forward-looking information that is based on management's
Boral Ltd's North American Building Products Businesses Acquired by Westlake Chemical Corp Call Transcript
