Full Year 2022 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Zlatko Todorcevski - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm talking to you from our office in North Ryde this morning. I'm here on (inaudible) land, and I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands from which we're all joining today. We recognize and respect all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples and their unique position in Australian culture and history, and pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



I'll provide a brief overview of Boral's full year results to 30 June 2022 and our progress on strategic priorities. Then Jared Gashel, Boral's acting CFO, will take you through some of the detail of the financial results and present our new property framework. I'll then outline our first half FY '23 priorities and our expectations for FY